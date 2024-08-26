Red Cross-Instructor Courses

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 26 , 2024) Radio spot promotes how to sign up for instructor courses provided by the American Red Cross Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
