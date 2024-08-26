Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Cross-Instructor Courses

    ITALY

    08.26.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 26 , 2024) Radio spot promotes how to sign up for instructor courses provided by the American Red Cross Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

