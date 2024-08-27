Pacific Pulse: August 27, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse- U.S. Air Force Airmen and Navy Sailors participate in the Australian held Pacific Air Show Gold Coast; Red Flag Alaska continues strong, featuring over 1,800 personnel; and weather advisories have been appearing across the Pacific increasing the importance of following your local installations recent guidance to stay up to date and safe.



(Narration by U.S. Air Force SSgt Otto Hoerner)