Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: August 27, 2024

    Pacific Pulse: August 27, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.26.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse- U.S. Air Force Airmen and Navy Sailors participate in the Australian held Pacific Air Show Gold Coast; Red Flag Alaska continues strong, featuring over 1,800 personnel; and weather advisories have been appearing across the Pacific increasing the importance of following your local installations recent guidance to stay up to date and safe.

    (Narration by U.S. Air Force SSgt Otto Hoerner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 01:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82182
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110527983.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: August 27, 2024, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weather
    Red Flag Alaska
    Pacific Pulse
    Pacific Air Show Gold Coast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download