    AFN Aviano Radio News: Mission Ready Triple Nickel

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Mission Ready Triple Nickel

    ITALY

    08.23.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 555th Fighter Squadron and the hundreds of Airmen that support them in training and remaining prepared to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:40
    Year 2024
    Genre Radio News
    Location: IT
    555 FS
    Wyvern Nation
    Group Chat
    31 FS
    555 FGS

