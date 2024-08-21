AFN Aviano Radio News: Women's Equality Day at Aviano AB

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the upcoming events in honor of Women's Equality Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Members of Wyvern Nation had two opportunities to honor Women’s Equality Day by attending a critical conversations session and hearing from a panelist of Wyvern women discussing their obstacles and experiences. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)