American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the upcoming events in honor of Women's Equality Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Members of Wyvern Nation had two opportunities to honor Women’s Equality Day by attending a critical conversations session and hearing from a panelist of Wyvern women discussing their obstacles and experiences. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 09:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82159
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110524257.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Women's Equality Day at Aviano AB, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.