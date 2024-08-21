240821 Radio News

NAPLES, Italy (August 21, 2024) Radio news covering Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's meeting with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro's visit to A.P. Moller-Maersk. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|08.21.2024
|08.23.2024 03:28
