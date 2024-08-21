Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MORNING SHOW WITH DJ LILO

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    08.19.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Ulalia Freeman 

    AFN Stuttgart

    AFN STUTTGART, Germany (August 19, 2024) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights DJ skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisements were edited out of focus solely on the DJ's performance. (U.S Army Audio by SGT Ulalia Freeman)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 06:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:12:35
    Genre Blues
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    TAGS

    RADIO
    AFN
    MWR
    STUTTGART
