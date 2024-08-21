AFN STUTTGART, Germany (August 19, 2024) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights DJ skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisements were edited out of focus solely on the DJ's performance. (U.S Army Audio by SGT Ulalia Freeman)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 06:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82135
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110522100.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:35
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MORNING SHOW WITH DJ LILO, by SGT Ulalia Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.