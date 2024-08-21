Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFNEWSCAST1 (22AUG24)

    JAPAN

    08.22.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Missoula Children's Theater performed a theatrical play at Showboat Theater on August 16th on Commander, Fleet activities Sasebo base. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

