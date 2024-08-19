Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 112 – Dr. Mike Lynch and MAJ Brennan Deveraux on Homeland Defense in the Indo-Pacific

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Reconceptualizing Homeland Defense in the Indo-Pacific – Homeland defense does not begin at the water’s edge, at least not on the east and west coasts of the United States. How do we think about, plan for, and operationalize defense of far-flung American territories? In their latest publication, Dr. Mike Lynch and Major Brennan Deveraux argue the definition of homeland defense must now extend well beyond North American shores. In this episode of SSI Live, they discuss how exercises, presence, and other tools build and strengthen partnerships with countries across the region, reinforcing homeland defense. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.

