    Better in Bavaria: Learn all about the USO with Carly Harris

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.11.2024

    Audio by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    In this episode we talk about the United Service Organizations, its importance to servicemembers, its history, and volunteer opportunities from long-time USO employee, Carly Harris. Carly has worked for the USO for 43 years before retiring in 2024.

    - Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer
    - Produced by Kayla Overton, Natalie Simmel, and Ella Händel

