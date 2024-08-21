Better in Bavaria: Learn all about the USO with Carly Harris

In this episode we talk about the United Service Organizations, its importance to servicemembers, its history, and volunteer opportunities from long-time USO employee, Carly Harris. Carly has worked for the USO for 43 years before retiring in 2024.



- Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer

- Produced by Kayla Overton, Natalie Simmel, and Ella Händel