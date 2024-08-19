Canadian armed forces member discusses visiting Fort McCoy Commemorative Area, Part 1

Cpl. Noah Smith with the Canadian armed forces discusses a visit to the Fort McCoy, Wis., Commemorative Area on Aug. 16, 2024, at the installation. Smith was one of more than 1,000 visitors to the Commemorative Area over the summer of 2024 during special open days for the area. (U.S. Army Audio by Christopher Jones, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)