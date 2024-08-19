Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadian armed forces member discusses visiting Fort McCoy Commemorative Area, Part 1

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Audio by Christopher Jones 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Cpl. Noah Smith with the Canadian armed forces discusses a visit to the Fort McCoy, Wis., Commemorative Area on Aug. 16, 2024, at the installation. Smith was one of more than 1,000 visitors to the Commemorative Area over the summer of 2024 during special open days for the area. (U.S. Army Audio by Christopher Jones, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

