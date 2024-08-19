Michael D. Formica, executive deputy to the Commanding General, TRADOC, and our special guest, Jordan Morrow, author/data and analytics leader, discuss developing a data literate workforce.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 09:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82103
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110517761.mp3
|Length:
|00:58:35
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS , VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 26 – Data Literate Workforce, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.