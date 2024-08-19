Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Alpha Battery & 8th CE Squadron

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion of the 1st Air Defense Artillery stationed at Kunsan Air Base, and 8th Civil Engineer squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration flight. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 02:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82094
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110517428.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Alpha Battery & 8th CE Squadron, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    alpha battery
    8th Civil Engineer Squadron
    1st Air Defense Artillery
    radio update

