    210th FA Brigade Command Team discusses training, community relations

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Brendan Toolan, commander of 210th Field Artillery Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Hassan T. Carter, command sergeant major of 210th FA Brigade, discuss brigade growth and balancing training and community during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug,7, 2024. The speakers noted that soldiers must prepare for the wartime mission as a part of Republic of Korea – U.S. alliance but it is also important for them to participate in volunteering events in the community to grow individuals. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Karri Wheeler)

