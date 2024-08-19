The command team of the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, U.S. Army Col. Brendan Toolan and Command Sgt. Maj. Hassan Carter, talk to Senior Airman Darius Frazier, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, about their unit's priorities for the coming months during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 27, 2024. They spoke on how working alongside allies enriches the mission. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 03:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82092
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110517416.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 210th FA Brigade Command Team share unit goals for near future, by SrA Darius Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.