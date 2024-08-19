Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210th FA Brigade Command Team share unit goals for near future

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Darius Frazier 

    AFN Humphreys

    The command team of the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, U.S. Army Col. Brendan Toolan and Command Sgt. Maj. Hassan Carter, talk to Senior Airman Darius Frazier, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, about their unit's priorities for the coming months during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 27, 2024. They spoke on how working alongside allies enriches the mission. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)

