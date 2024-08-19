210th FA Brigade Command Team share unit goals for near future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82092" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The command team of the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, U.S. Army Col. Brendan Toolan and Command Sgt. Maj. Hassan Carter, talk to Senior Airman Darius Frazier, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, about their unit's priorities for the coming months during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 27, 2024. They spoke on how working alongside allies enriches the mission. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)