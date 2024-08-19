The Contracting Experience - Episode 59: Providing Insight into the AbilityOne Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82091" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we welcome two guests to highlight the benefits and importance of the AbilityOne Program. Marine Corps veteran and outreach coordinator Jason Michaelsen shares his experiences, struggles, and successes through the AbilityOne Program, offering a heartfelt, uplifting, and motivating testimonial. Jason's story, recently applauded at the DoD Procure-to-Pay Symposium, underscores the transformative impact of the program. Joining him is Roger Westermyer, Technical Director and AbilityOne Representative for the Air Force Installation Contracting Center. Roger demystifies the AbilityOne Program, explaining its purpose, benefits, and dispelling some common myths.



Together, they discuss the program's role in tapping America’s underutilized workforce, providing unique opportunities, and enhancing the business side of contracting. Tune in to learn how contracting professionals can effectively engage with AbilityOne and make a significant difference in people's lives.



Additional AbilityOne Resources:



1. The U.S. AbilityOne Commission maintains a Procurement List of thousands of AbilityOne products which must be purchased from an AbilityOne vendor. This list is maintained at https://www.abilityone.gov/procurement_list/index.html.



2. To discuss potential opportunities for AbilityOne, please reach out to opportunity@abilityone.org



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.