    The Contracting Experience - Episode 59: Providing Insight into the AbilityOne Program

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, we welcome two guests to highlight the benefits and importance of the AbilityOne Program. Marine Corps veteran and outreach coordinator Jason Michaelsen shares his experiences, struggles, and successes through the AbilityOne Program, offering a heartfelt, uplifting, and motivating testimonial. Jason's story, recently applauded at the DoD Procure-to-Pay Symposium, underscores the transformative impact of the program. Joining him is Roger Westermyer, Technical Director and AbilityOne Representative for the Air Force Installation Contracting Center. Roger demystifies the AbilityOne Program, explaining its purpose, benefits, and dispelling some common myths.

    Together, they discuss the program's role in tapping America’s underutilized workforce, providing unique opportunities, and enhancing the business side of contracting. Tune in to learn how contracting professionals can effectively engage with AbilityOne and make a significant difference in people's lives.

    Additional AbilityOne Resources:

    1. The U.S. AbilityOne Commission maintains a Procurement List of thousands of AbilityOne products which must be purchased from an AbilityOne vendor. This list is maintained at https://www.abilityone.gov/procurement_list/index.html.

    2. To discuss potential opportunities for AbilityOne, please reach out to opportunity@abilityone.org

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 17:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    veteran
    podcast
    contracting
    AFMC

