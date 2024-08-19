Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afternoon Alibi with DJ Ay-Okay

    ITALY

    08.16.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug 16, 2024) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Britney Johnson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 04:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82081
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110515328.mp3
    Length: 00:10:43
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afternoon Alibi with DJ Ay-Okay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Sigonella
    Scope
    DJ
    NASSIG
    Ay-Okay

