Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Pulse - Bringing Joy Back to Medicine; A chat with Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen

    The Pulse - Bringing Joy Back to Medicine; A chat with Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    On this episode. of The Pulse--back from a short break thanks in part to Tropical Storm Debby--Kevin chats with Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, the director of Defense Health Network National Capital Region and also the general officer in charge of all the physical therapists, occupational therapists, and nutritional specialists across military medicine. She shares her insights on physical therapy and holistic health, as well as bring joy back to medicine through work life balance. Take a listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 15:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82078
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110512564.mp3
    Length: 00:16:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast Health
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pulse - Bringing Joy Back to Medicine; A chat with Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    Physical Therapy
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Occupational Therapy
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    Holistic Health
    DHN East
    DHN NCR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download