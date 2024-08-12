The Pulse - Bringing Joy Back to Medicine; A chat with Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen

On this episode. of The Pulse--back from a short break thanks in part to Tropical Storm Debby--Kevin chats with Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, the director of Defense Health Network National Capital Region and also the general officer in charge of all the physical therapists, occupational therapists, and nutritional specialists across military medicine. She shares her insights on physical therapy and holistic health, as well as bring joy back to medicine through work life balance. Take a listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.