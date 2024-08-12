Evening Interview with DJ Diesal

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (August 15, 2024) An interview with Louis Genaro, Scuba Club President on Naval Air Station Sigonella, to discuss the benefits of joining the Sigonella Scuba Club, upcoming events for the club, and good dive spots in the area. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
