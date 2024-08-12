Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot- Trivia Night at the Sembach Warrior Zone

    GERMANY

    08.14.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Service members are invited to attend Trivia Night at the Sembach Community Center's Warrior Zone, Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 08:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: DE
