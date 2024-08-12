Service members are invited to attend Trivia Night at the Sembach Community Center's Warrior Zone, Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
08.14.2024
08.16.2024
Newscasts
|Location:
DE
This work, Radio Spot- Trivia Night at the Sembach Warrior Zone, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
