    240816-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    GREECE

    08.16.2024

    Audio by Seaman Brianna Bonilla and Seaman Apprentice Seth Florez

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 16, 2024) Builder Constructionman David Hutchinson, the president of the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD), discusses how collateral duties benefit the Sailors onboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, on Aug. 16, 2024. The CSADD program aims to provide military members of all branches with the best prevention and intervention tools possible to deal with the issues of drinking, reckless driving, and other destructive decisions while maintaining good order and discipline. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Bonilla)

