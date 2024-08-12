Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CREDO Interview with Mr. Richard Graves

    ITALY

    08.14.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug 14, 2024) An interview with Richard Graves, CREDO facilitator, to highlight the upcoming programs and services that is offered. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 03:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:17
    Location: IT
    AFN
    Interview
    Sigonella
    CREDO
    NASSIG

