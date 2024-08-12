Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 3-12 – McKay, Dr. Breede, Dizboni, and Jolicoeur – Developing Strategic Lieutenants in the Canadian Army

The podcast discusses their Parameters article exploring differences between Canadian military and American military colleges. This series shows how domestic context creates the conditions for professional military education reform to a greater extent than the global strategic context. The article assesses the junior officer education delivered by Canada’s military colleges and analyzes interviews with key stakeholders responsible for the formulation and implementation of reform at the military colleges.
|06.20.2023
|08.15.2024 16:30
|Newscasts
|82050
|2408/DOD_110510165.mp3
|00:07:56
|US Army War College Press
|Decisive Point – Season 3
|12
|2022
|Podcast
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|2
|0
|0
