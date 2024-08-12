Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 3-12 – McKay, Dr. Breede, Dizboni, and Jolicoeur – Developing Strategic Lieutenants in the Canadian Army

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 3-12 – McKay, Dr. Breede, Dizboni, and Jolicoeur – Developing Strategic Lieutenants in the Canadian Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    The podcast discusses their Parameters article exploring differences between Canadian military and American military colleges. This series shows how domestic context creates the conditions for professional military education reform to a greater extent than the global strategic context. The article assesses the junior officer education delivered by Canada’s military colleges and analyzes interviews with key stakeholders responsible for the formulation and implementation of reform at the military colleges.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 16:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82050
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110510165.mp3
    Length: 00:07:56
    Artist US Army War College Press
    Album Decisive Point – Season 3
    Track # 12
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 3-12 – McKay, Dr. Breede, Dizboni, and Jolicoeur – Developing Strategic Lieutenants in the Canadian Army, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Canada
    United States
    military colleges
    global strategic context

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download