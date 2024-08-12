A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the 80's themed bowling party held at the Rec room. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 14:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82041
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110509002.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cosmic Bowling Party Spot, by PO3 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.