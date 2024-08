Marine Minute: 32-24

WELCOME. I’M LANCE CORPORAL MATTHEW MCDONNELL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

U.S. MARINES, MULTINATIONAL SERVICEMEMBERS, VETERANS, AND CIVILIANS, ATTENDED THE 82ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE BATTLE OF GUADALCANAL CEREMONY AT THE GUADALCANAL AMERICAN MEMORIAL IN HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS.

THE CEREMONY SERVES TO HONOR THE FALLEN AND STRENGTHEN THE U.S. RELATIONSHIP WITH THE SOLOMON ISLANDS AND OTHER PACIFIC ALLIES AND PARTNERS.

OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY CPL. KYLE CHAN. IT FEATURES AN F-35B LIGHTING II STOVL STEALTH FIGHTER WITH MARINE FIGHTER ATTACK SQUADRON 242 PARTICIPATING IN A FIELD CARRIER LANDING PRACTICE DURING EXERCISE RESOLUTE DRAGON 24 AT IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN.

THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.