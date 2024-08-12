Weekly radio show, "Money Matters," featuring Mr. Patrick Underwood, the Personal Financial Manager of NSA Bahrain. This week's topic was ways you can save money with back to school supplies. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 07:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82031
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110508305.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:16
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Money Matters - 12AUG24, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.