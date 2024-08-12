Shower Climbing

240725-N-OH637-0001 SASEBO, Japan (July 25, 2024)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote a trip put on by Travel & Tours. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 01:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82018
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110508032.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
