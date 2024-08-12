Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    News in One: USSPACEFOREUR-AF Change of Command

    News in One: USSPACEFOREUR-AF Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.14.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Space Force Brig Gen Jacob Middleton assumed command of U.S. Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 13, 2024. In this News in One, Brig Gen Middleton shares his remarks on the importance of incorporating space capabilities with joint forces.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 12:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82001
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110506424.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News in One: USSPACEFOREUR-AF Change of Command, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Force
    USSPACEFOREUR-AF
    SPACEFOREUR-AF
    Brig Gen Middleton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download