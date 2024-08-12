News in One: USSPACEFOREUR-AF Change of Command

Space Force Brig Gen Jacob Middleton assumed command of U.S. Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 13, 2024. In this News in One, Brig Gen Middleton shares his remarks on the importance of incorporating space capabilities with joint forces.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 12:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82001
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110506424.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
