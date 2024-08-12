Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 39: U.S. v. Tapp & U.S. v. Armstrong (C.A.A.F. 2024)

This episode examines two cases with very similar lessons for practitioners. Specifically, we examine the judicial disqualification rule under Rule for Court-Martial 902, and the caselaw surrounding prejudice. The CAAF highlights for practitioners yet again how important it is for practitioners to build a record.
|08.14.2024
|08.14.2024 10:44
|Newscasts
|82000
|2408/DOD_110506164.mp3
|00:14:44
|US
|5
|0
|0
