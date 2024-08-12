Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | TJAG Sends: The Talent Management Office (TMO) Discusses the Next Steps in the Assignment Process (WWCLE, GOSC, and Notification) with COL Ryan Dowdy

    The Quill & Sword | TJAG Sends: The Talent Management Office (TMO) Discusses the Next Steps in the Assignment Process (WWCLE, GOSC, and Notification) with COL Ryan Dowdy

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, the Talent Management Office (TMO) emphasizes the importance of judge advocates working with their leaders during the assignment process and describes the next steps in the assignment cycle, including an explanation of the Worldwide Continuing Legal Education (WWCLE) and the General Officer Steering Committee (GOSC) for field grade officers.
    The online preference sheets are due on 15 Aug for O-4s and 31 Aug for O-3s.
    If you have questions or comments, please email the TMO team at: usarmy.pentagon.hqda-otjag.mbx.tmo@army.mil
    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    Army
    JAG Corps
    Talent management
    People First

