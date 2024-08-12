The Quill & Sword | TJAG Sends: The Talent Management Office (TMO) Discusses the Next Steps in the Assignment Process (WWCLE, GOSC, and Notification) with COL Ryan Dowdy

In this episode, the Talent Management Office (TMO) emphasizes the importance of judge advocates working with their leaders during the assignment process and describes the next steps in the assignment cycle, including an explanation of the Worldwide Continuing Legal Education (WWCLE) and the General Officer Steering Committee (GOSC) for field grade officers.

The online preference sheets are due on 15 Aug for O-4s and 31 Aug for O-3s.

If you have questions or comments, please email the TMO team at: usarmy.pentagon.hqda-otjag.mbx.tmo@army.mil

