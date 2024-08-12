THE GIANT VOICE Ep. 29 - Back to School: Starting the Year Off Right

In this episode of the Yokosuka Giant Voice Podcast, we sit with two occupational therapists from Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command to discuss strategies and skills to manage at home to help children transitioning to or back into school routines. Ruth-Ann Hadjis-Vickory, from Yokota Division Educational and Developmental Intervention Services, and Rowana Reyes, who fills the same role in Yokosuka, emphasize the importance of managing change and expectations during the return to school season.