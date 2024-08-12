KMC Update - OCOLA Increase and CYS Grants

Service members in Germany's Kaiserslautern Military Community are poised to receive a substantial increase to their overseas cost of living allowance, or OCOLA, beginning with the Aug. 1 to Aug. 15 pay cycle. Meanwhile, Child and Youth Services in Baumholder, Germany, received a grant valued at $30,000 Aug. 7, 2024. (Defense Media Activity by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)