    KMC Update - OCOLA Increase and CYS Grants

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.14.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Service members in Germany's Kaiserslautern Military Community are poised to receive a substantial increase to their overseas cost of living allowance, or OCOLA, beginning with the Aug. 1 to Aug. 15 pay cycle. Meanwhile, Child and Youth Services in Baumholder, Germany, received a grant valued at $30,000 Aug. 7, 2024. (Defense Media Activity by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 01:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
