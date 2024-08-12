Radio Spot - Sun and Fun

A 15-second radio spot about the Sun and Fun event hosted by the USO that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Aug. 12, 2024, to Aug. 16, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 08:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81981
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110502993.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
