On this month's episode of Lightning Within 5, we sat down with Team Tyndall's Air Force Ball committee chairs, Senior Master Sergeants Damian Foster and Sean Whitcomb, to talk about the upcoming AF Ball and what attendees can expect! This ball is going to be one to remember!
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 17:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81978
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110502261.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:24
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 11, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.