Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 11

On this month's episode of Lightning Within 5, we sat down with Team Tyndall's Air Force Ball committee chairs, Senior Master Sergeants Damian Foster and Sean Whitcomb, to talk about the upcoming AF Ball and what attendees can expect! This ball is going to be one to remember!