    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 11

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    On this month's episode of Lightning Within 5, we sat down with Team Tyndall's Air Force Ball committee chairs, Senior Master Sergeants Damian Foster and Sean Whitcomb, to talk about the upcoming AF Ball and what attendees can expect! This ball is going to be one to remember!

    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 17:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:35:24
    AF Ball
    Team Tyndall
    325 SFS
    325 MUNS

