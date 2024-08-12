Nicole Frohlich is a member of the North Dakota Military Outreach Program and a retired member of the North Dakota Army National Guard. Please enjoy as we discuss what she does and get a better understanding of the upcoming Veterans Standdown event.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 12:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81974
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110501298.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:39
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Da Guards - Ep. 6 - Lets meet Nicole Frohlich, by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
