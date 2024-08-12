Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Da Guards - Ep. 6 - Lets meet Nicole Frohlich

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Nicole Frohlich is a member of the North Dakota Military Outreach Program and a retired member of the North Dakota Army National Guard. Please enjoy as we discuss what she does and get a better understanding of the upcoming Veterans Standdown event.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Da Guards - Ep. 6 - Lets meet Nicole Frohlich, by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Dakota National Guard

