Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 NSA Bahrain Sailor 360 Interview

    2024 NSA Bahrain Sailor 360 Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    08.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Interview with NSA Bahrain Sailor 360 leadership, EA1 David Davis and MA1 Christina Cortez covering their upcoming special events, ongoing training classes and and career development for sailors in the NSA Bahrain area. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 02:29
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 81959
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110500594.mp3
    Length: 00:06:31
    Year 2024
    Genre Interview
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 NSA Bahrain Sailor 360 Interview, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    Radio
    Interview
    Sailor 360

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download