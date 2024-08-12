Interview with NSA Bahrain Sailor 360 leadership, EA1 David Davis and MA1 Christina Cortez covering their upcoming special events, ongoing training classes and and career development for sailors in the NSA Bahrain area. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 02:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|81959
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110500594.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 NSA Bahrain Sailor 360 Interview, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.