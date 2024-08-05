In a recent interview on the Fort Meade Declassified podcast, incoming Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore shared insights into her upcoming role and her diverse military career.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 10:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|81952
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110497179.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:46
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep.101 Col. Gore, by Shaun Herron and Bryan Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.