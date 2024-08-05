Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beat The Heat - Rec Room

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240808-N-SK336-1001 A radio spot informing NSGB residents of the "Beat the Heat" promotion at the Rec Room this August, 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 09:04
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    This work, Beat The Heat - Rec Room, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

