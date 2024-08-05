Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EVENING SHOW WITH MC2 KALI MIKULSKY

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    08.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kallysta M Castillo 

    AFN Stuttgart

    AFN ATUTTGART, Germany (August 8, 2024) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Mikulsky)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 06:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81943
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110496950.mp3
    Length: 00:06:55
    Location: STUTTGART, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EVENING SHOW WITH MC2 KALI MIKULSKY, by PO2 Kallysta M Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

