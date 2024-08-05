A 15 second spot about The Rocky Horror Shadow Show auditions at 7 p.m. on Sep. 16 at the KMC Onstage Studio, inside the Kaiserslautern Community Activity Center, Bldg. 3109 on Daenner Kaserne. and Sep. 17 at the Baumholder Warrior Zone, Bldg. 8218 on Smith Barracks.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 05:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81940
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110496913.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot- Rocky Horror Auditions, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
