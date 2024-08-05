Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot- Rocky Horror Auditions

    Radio Spot- Rocky Horror Auditions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.09.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15 second spot about The Rocky Horror Shadow Show auditions at 7 p.m. on Sep. 16 at the KMC Onstage Studio, inside the Kaiserslautern Community Activity Center, Bldg. 3109 on Daenner Kaserne. and Sep. 17 at the Baumholder Warrior Zone, Bldg. 8218 on Smith Barracks.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 05:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81940
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110496913.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot- Rocky Horror Auditions, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Spot
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Onstage
    Rocky Horror Shadow Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download