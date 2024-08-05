Evening Interview with DJ Diesal

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (August 9, 2024) An interview with Jamie Jessen, Irish Dance Instructor on Naval Air Station Sigonella, to highlight their up coming parent and child Irish dance lessons and talk about her history with Irish dance. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|08.08.2024
|08.09.2024 04:56
|Newscasts
|81939
|2408/DOD_110496891.mp3
|00:10:21
|2024
|Blues
|NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
|4
|0
|0
