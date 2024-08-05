The 86th Airlift Wing is hosting a sports day competition on August 29, 2024 at the Southside Fitness Center on Ramstein Air Base. Each year the 86th Airlift Wing hosts a sports day for all Kaiserslautern Military Community members. (Defense Media Activity audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch).
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 05:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81936
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110496873.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot- 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day 2024, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
