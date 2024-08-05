Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot- 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day 2024

    GERMANY

    08.08.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 86th Airlift Wing is hosting a sports day competition on August 29, 2024 at the Southside Fitness Center on Ramstein Air Base. Each year the 86th Airlift Wing hosts a sports day for all Kaiserslautern Military Community members. (Defense Media Activity audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 05:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81936
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110496873.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot- 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day 2024, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing Sports Day 2024

