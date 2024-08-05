KMC Update - Spiritual wellbeing and the 86th Airlift Wing Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81935" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Anthony Kelly, Family Life Chaplain, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz discusses the importance of spiritual and mental health. Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing Command, discusses the role of the Department of Defense Education Activity and the function they serve as a resource to servicemembers and their families as they gear up for the 2024 and 25 school year. (Defense Media Activity audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch).