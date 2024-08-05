Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Spiritual wellbeing and the 86th Airlift Wing Command

    KMC Update - Spiritual wellbeing and the 86th Airlift Wing Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.07.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Maj. Anthony Kelly, Family Life Chaplain, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz discusses the importance of spiritual and mental health. Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing Command, discusses the role of the Department of Defense Education Activity and the function they serve as a resource to servicemembers and their families as they gear up for the 2024 and 25 school year. (Defense Media Activity audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 05:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81935
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110496872.mp3
    Length: 00:02:13
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Spiritual wellbeing and the 86th Airlift Wing Command, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    DoDEA
    KMC Update
    Spiritual Wellbeing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download