Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army are civilian business and community leaders from each U.S. state and territory that are appointed by the Secretary of the Army to advise and support Army leaders across the country. Learn more on this Soldier For Life Podcast episode as we talk with the director of the CASA Program, Ms. Angie RItz, and CASA Angela M. Odom (Georgia - North) and CASA Mabry E. “Bud” Martin (North Carolina - Central) about the important role that CASAs play as a bridge between the Army and communities across America.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 15:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81927
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110495698.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:45
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Program S14:E4 - SFL Podcast - 9 July 2024, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.