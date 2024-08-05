Healing Through Humor - Soldier For Life Podcast S14:E3 - 28 May 2024

In this episode of the Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with stand-up comedian, motivational speaker, suicide prevention advocate, Certified Humor Professional, CEO of the Best Medicine Brigade, President and Founder of Healarious, and the creator and former host of the Soldier For Life Podcast, LTC (Ret.) Robin Johnson, about her new mission to heal people with humor.