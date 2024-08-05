Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Healing Through Humor - Soldier For Life Podcast S14:E3 - 28 May 2024

    Healing Through Humor - Soldier For Life Podcast S14:E3 - 28 May 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    In this episode of the Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with stand-up comedian, motivational speaker, suicide prevention advocate, Certified Humor Professional, CEO of the Best Medicine Brigade, President and Founder of Healarious, and the creator and former host of the Soldier For Life Podcast, LTC (Ret.) Robin Johnson, about her new mission to heal people with humor.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 15:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81926
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110495688.mp3
    Length: 00:32:56
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Healing Through Humor - Soldier For Life Podcast S14:E3 - 28 May 2024, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life
    Soldier For Life Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download