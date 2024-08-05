In this episode of the Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with stand-up comedian, motivational speaker, suicide prevention advocate, Certified Humor Professional, CEO of the Best Medicine Brigade, President and Founder of Healarious, and the creator and former host of the Soldier For Life Podcast, LTC (Ret.) Robin Johnson, about her new mission to heal people with humor.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 15:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81926
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110495688.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:56
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Healing Through Humor - Soldier For Life Podcast S14:E3 - 28 May 2024, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.