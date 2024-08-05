Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Community Salutes - Soldier For Life Podcast S14:E1 - 26 March 2024

    03.26.2024

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Our Community Salutes helps communities around the country recognize, honor, and support high school seniors who are enlisting in the U.S. military after graduation.

    Learn more as SFL's Director, COL Jarrett Thomas, talks with the President and Founder of OCS, Dr. Ken Hartman.

