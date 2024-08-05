Our Community Salutes - Soldier For Life Podcast S14:E1 - 26 March 2024

Our Community Salutes helps communities around the country recognize, honor, and support high school seniors who are enlisting in the U.S. military after graduation.



Learn more as SFL's Director, COL Jarrett Thomas, talks with the President and Founder of OCS, Dr. Ken Hartman.