Fox Chatter - Episode 11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81919" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Join us as Col. Michael Ferrario, the 169th Fighter Wing commander, provides his final podcast update to Swamp Fox Airmen in preparation for the August 2024 drill weekend. This episode introduces the incoming wing commander, Col. Shaun "Tripp" Bowes, and Col. Ferrario's wrap-up from Caribbean Fox, the State of the State, and a look ahead for the upcoming readiness evaluation.