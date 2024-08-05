Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Chatter - Episode 11

    Fox Chatter - Episode 11

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    Join us as Col. Michael Ferrario, the 169th Fighter Wing commander, provides his final podcast update to Swamp Fox Airmen in preparation for the August 2024 drill weekend. This episode introduces the incoming wing commander, Col. Shaun "Tripp" Bowes, and Col. Ferrario's wrap-up from Caribbean Fox, the State of the State, and a look ahead for the upcoming readiness evaluation.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81919
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110494509.mp3
    Length: 00:34:33
    Year 2024
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 11, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169FW
    Fox Chatter

