CLSC Dialogues – Ep 15 – COL Rich Butler and Dr. Sheena Chestnut Greitens – Protracted War Series: A discussion with Dr. Sheena Greitens

In this episode of CLSC Dialogues, Dr. Sheena Greitens looks at the potential for a protracted war between the US and China by exploring how a conflict could start and variables the CCP leadership may be watching. She then addresses public perceptions, economic dimensions, and how much planning Beijing may have done in preparation for a protracted war.
Keywords: China, CCP, Xi Jinping, PLA, decision making, landpower, protracted war, economic warfare, coalitions, DPRK, Russia
|08.01.2024
|08.08.2024 10:27
|Newscasts
|81918
|00:32:18
|Artist
|COL Rich Butler and Dr. Sheena Chestnut Greitens
|15
|2024
|POdcast
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
