    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 15 – COL Rich Butler and Dr. Sheena Chestnut Greitens – Protracted War Series: A discussion with Dr. Sheena Greitens

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In this episode of CLSC Dialogues, Dr. Sheena Greitens looks at the potential for a protracted war between the US and China by exploring how a conflict could start and variables the CCP leadership may be watching. She then addresses public perceptions, economic dimensions, and how much planning Beijing may have done in preparation for a protracted war.

    Keywords: China, CCP, Xi Jinping, PLA, decision making, landpower, protracted war, economic warfare, coalitions, DPRK, Russia

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 10:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81918
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110494396.mp3
    Length: 00:32:18
    Artist COL Rich Butler and Dr. Sheena Chestnut Greitens
    Track # 15
    Year 2024
    Genre POdcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Russia
    Xi Jinping
    decision making
    PLA
    DPRK
    economic warfare

