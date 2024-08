Marine Minute 31-24

WELCOME. I’M LANCE CORPORAL MATTHEW MCDONNELL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



U.S. MARINES WITH THE 3RD MARINE LOGISTICS GROUP, PARTICIPATED IN RESOLUTE DRAGON 24, AN EXERCISE THAT PERFORMS DRILLS TO TREAT SIMULATED CAUSUALTIES AT CAMP YONAGUNI, OKINAWA, JAPAN.



RD 24 IS AN ANNUAL BILATERAL EXERCISE THAT STRENGTHENS THE COMMAND, CONTROL, AND MULTI-DOMAIN MANEUVER CAPABILITIES OF U.S. MARINES WITH A FOCUS ON CONTROLLING AND DEFENDING KEY MARITIME TERRAIN.

OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY PRIVATE FIRST-CLASS SKILAH SANCHEZ FEATURING MARINES WITH THE 31ST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT, FAST ROPING FROM AN MH-60 SEA HAWK, ONTO THE USS MIGUEL KEITH DURING A VISIT, BOARD, SEARCH AND SEIZURE EXERCISE IN THE PHILIPPINE SEA.



MARINES PERFORM THESE OPERATIONS THAT AIM TO DELAY, DISRUPT, OR DESTROY ENEMY FORCES OR SUPPLIES IN THE MARITIME DOMAIN.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.