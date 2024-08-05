Weekly radio show, "Money Matters," featuring Mr. Patrick Underwood, the Personal Financial Manager of NSA Bahrain. This week's topic was Moving to NSA Bahrain and Preparing a Spending Plan. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 07:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81913
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110494062.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:36
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Money Matters - 05AUG24, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
