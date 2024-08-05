Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GTMO Indoor Volleyball League

    CUBA

    08.07.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240807-N-DN657-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming fall indoor Volleyball League hosted by MWR. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Sports
    Volleyball
    MWR
    GTMO
    Guantanamo Bay
    league

